BCE Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for BCE in a research report issued on Monday, September 27th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$65.80.

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$63.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77. BCE has a 12 month low of C$52.52 and a 12 month high of C$67.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.16. The company has a market cap of C$57.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.78 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.86%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

