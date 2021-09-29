Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €93.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €93.00 ($109.41) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €98.14 ($115.46).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €82.69 ($97.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €81.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €85.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 52-week high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

