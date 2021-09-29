Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €108.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €98.14 ($115.46).

BMW stock opened at €82.69 ($97.28) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €81.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €85.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 1-year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.94.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

