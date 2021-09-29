Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAYRY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

