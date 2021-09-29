Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 3,831,202 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,397,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,831,202 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $424,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,281,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,722,000 after acquiring an additional 32,507 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 518.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,383 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 692,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,791,000 after acquiring an additional 261,366 shares during the period.

Get Aramark alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of ARMK stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $43.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.