Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 33,138 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 398,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 33,138 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $94,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,826,706,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,146,935,000 after buying an additional 85,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cigna by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,105,000 after buying an additional 398,099 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $794,023,000 after buying an additional 210,003 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cigna by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,512,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $595,642,000 after buying an additional 157,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,285. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.94. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $160.37 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.20.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

