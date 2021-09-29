Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Increases Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,524,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,264 shares during the period. AECOM comprises 1.5% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 5.14% of AECOM worth $476,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,436,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,313,000 after purchasing an additional 123,731 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in AECOM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,811,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,781,000 after purchasing an additional 39,280 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,695,000 after buying an additional 16,276 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AECOM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,314,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,891,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.23. 3,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.35.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

