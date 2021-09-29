Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $619.95 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,223,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,444,007 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 2.0% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Phillips 66 worth $619,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after buying an additional 649,223 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $29,964,000. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 722,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,005,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,078,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,992,000 after acquiring an additional 344,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.07. 37,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

