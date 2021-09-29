Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,940,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588,375 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.61% of MGM Resorts International worth $125,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 75.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 373.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 28,369 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,375. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.26.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.83. The company had a trading volume of 379,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,833,632. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.79.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

