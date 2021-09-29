Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys Shares of 8,465,374 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,465,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 2.40% of Vertiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $256,437,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,755.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,626,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,524 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,377,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 151.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,497,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,568,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of VRT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.41. 47,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,618. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.