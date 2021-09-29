Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys 158,103 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,297,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,103 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $179,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 41,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 58.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 59,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

VLO traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.39. 77,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,956,573. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

