Barrington Research Weighs in on HealthEquity, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for HealthEquity in a report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $66.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.87. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6,601.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $137,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock worth $2,288,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $66,745,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,536,000 after purchasing an additional 426,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HealthEquity by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,901,000 after purchasing an additional 365,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,108,000 after purchasing an additional 314,928 shares during the last quarter.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

