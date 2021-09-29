Barings LLC Trims Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,177 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,232,000.

ICVT stock opened at $100.41 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.91.

