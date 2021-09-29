Barings LLC Raises Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 554.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,469 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,537 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 547.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,498 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,870 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,265,000 after purchasing an additional 816,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 680,862 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $51.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.68.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

