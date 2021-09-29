Barings LLC Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,586 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $119.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $211.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

