Barings LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Barings LLC decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $180.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.43.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

