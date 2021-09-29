Bard Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GP Strategies during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in GP Strategies by 75.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

GPX opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. GP Strategies Co. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $362.60 million, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $128.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Equities analysts forecast that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPX. Barrington Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Roth Capital cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).

