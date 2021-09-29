Bard Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 15,725 Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter worth $81,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

VMD opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $226.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VMD shares. TheStreet lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bloom Burton raised Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

