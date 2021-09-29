Barclays Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €76.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €76.00 ($89.41) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s previous close.

BAS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Basf in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Basf in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Basf in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €80.73 ($94.98).

BAS stock opened at €64.81 ($76.25) on Wednesday. Basf has a 12 month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €65.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €67.71. The stock has a market cap of $59.53 billion and a PE ratio of 25.89.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

