Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $207,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 18.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $235,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.26.

YUM stock opened at $122.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.76 and its 200 day moving average is $121.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $548,766.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,606 shares of company stock worth $4,433,076 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

