Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys Shares of 22,917 Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGC. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGC opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $18.11.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

