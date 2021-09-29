Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $346,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.58.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $186.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $162.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.