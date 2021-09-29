Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $200,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 52.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in 3M by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $180.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.43.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.85.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

