Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,372 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,075,734 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $40,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $85.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

