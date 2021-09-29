Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 525,454 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 277.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 714,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,454 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $28,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 33.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 68.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 29.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 49.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after acquiring an additional 35,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

