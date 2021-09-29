Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 46,952 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,242,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 46,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.94% of BorgWarner worth $108,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in BorgWarner by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

NYSE BWA opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $47.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.