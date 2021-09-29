Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,271 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 847,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.58% of EMCOR Group worth $104,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

NYSE:EME opened at $117.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $129.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.62 and its 200 day moving average is $120.06.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.