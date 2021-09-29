Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $98.83 Million Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,444 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.94% of Universal Display worth $98,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 160.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 18.3% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $181.15 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.31 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.38.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

