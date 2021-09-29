Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $112.88 Million Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,163,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.54% of DraftKings worth $112,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,768 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 3,690.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 311,958 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in DraftKings by 22.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 12.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,353,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,341,000 after purchasing an additional 265,932 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,362.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,645,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,793,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $5,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,924,807 shares of company stock valued at $269,476,131. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average of $54.44.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

