Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,770,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $106,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Evergy by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 19,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $1,263,808.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 35,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,940. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVRG opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

