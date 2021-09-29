Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 562,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,326 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Stryker were worth $146,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $563,913,000 after acquiring an additional 101,417 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 38.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after purchasing an additional 224,318 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.13.

NYSE:SYK opened at $267.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.21. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $196.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

