Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1,980.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 794,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756,496 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $177,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $224.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $165.02 and a 12 month high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.