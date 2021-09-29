Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 516,544 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,802,146 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 516,544 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $116,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 241.7% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 238,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 168,933 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Regions Financial by 14.9% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 450,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 55.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 161,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 16.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Regions Financial by 196.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,214,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after purchasing an additional 805,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

