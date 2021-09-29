Bank of Montreal Can Has $190.60 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,421 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of Lam Research worth $190,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $254,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $542,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 312.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 199,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,101,000 after buying an additional 151,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $585.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $608.43 and a 200-day moving average of $615.08. The company has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $328.56 and a one year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.83.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

