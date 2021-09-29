Bank of Montreal Can Has $126.74 Million Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,164,155 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 627,548 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $126,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in UBS Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,592,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,432,000 after acquiring an additional 68,039 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,386,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,554,000 after purchasing an additional 368,544 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,015,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,556,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBS opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 target price on UBS Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

