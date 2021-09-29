Bank of Montreal Can Has $120.40 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,706,074 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 509,290 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.32% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $120,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

