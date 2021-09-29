Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,528,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,570 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.35% of Americold Realty Trust worth $137,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 11.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 30,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE COLD opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.92, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

