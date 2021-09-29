Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Shares of BSBR opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $9.27.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2.3% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

