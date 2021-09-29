Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €4.15 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €4.15 ($4.88) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.30 ($3.88) to €3.40 ($4.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.59) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.70 ($4.35) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €3.69 ($4.34).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.