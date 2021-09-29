Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

BBVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of BBVA opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,137,000 after buying an additional 417,948 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth $1,249,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.1% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

