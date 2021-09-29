Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes $4.91 Million Position in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 311,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of JOANN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth $10,016,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter valued at $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter valued at $7,176,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $8,778,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at $5,389,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JOANN alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on JOAN shares. Barclays downgraded shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

In other news, SVP Robert Will purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Shares of JOAN opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. JOANN Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $494.12 million and a PE ratio of 1.98.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.84 million. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. JOANN’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN).

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.