Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $4.76 Million Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,786 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,996,000 after acquiring an additional 324,317 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,375,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,865,000 after acquiring an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,174,000 after acquiring an additional 95,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $94.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average of $90.68. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

