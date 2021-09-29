Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USHY. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 764.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $209,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $247,000.

BATS:USHY opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38.

