Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,983 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Avient worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,164,000 after acquiring an additional 663,120 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,468,000 after buying an additional 31,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,977,000 after buying an additional 114,921 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,539,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,749,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,256,000 after buying an additional 396,800 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99. Avient Co. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

