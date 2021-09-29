Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,807 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 5.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,087,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,857,000 after purchasing an additional 56,132 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 1.4% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $120.12 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.30 and its 200 day moving average is $129.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

