Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,559 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,446,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,210,000 after purchasing an additional 185,826 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,551,000 after purchasing an additional 380,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,965,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,187,000 after purchasing an additional 602,890 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,835,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,642 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.27.

WPM stock opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.68. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $51.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

