Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of U.S. Global Jets ETF worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,790,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JETS opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $28.98.

