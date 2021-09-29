Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Gap Down to $15.14

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.14, but opened at $14.81. Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 646 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $960.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 86.26% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCSF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,586,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,268,000 after purchasing an additional 256,082 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,024,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 221,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 50,022 shares during the period. Starr International Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 784,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 116,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

