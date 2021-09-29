AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 761,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,380 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $39,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AZZ during the second quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AZZ by 19.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AZZ by 2,880.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in AZZ during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

AZZ traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $52.77. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,963. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $57.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.69 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $60,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

