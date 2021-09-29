AXPR (AXPR) Price Down 19.9% This Week

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. AXPR has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $94,885.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AXPR has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00054340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00119899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.72 or 0.00171214 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

